Be aware; selfies can kill

A 'selfie', slang for self-portrait, is an image that includes oneself, often with another person or as part of a group, and is taken by oneself using a digital camera especially for posting on social networks.
The rise of social media has seen the selfie phenomenon become a daily part of our lives, as we scroll through platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok to view selfies of friends and family in striking locations around the world.
However, the downside to this modern phenomenon has been the increase in the number of injuries and deaths especially as a result of selfie-related falls and selfie-related drownings.
Thrill-seekers continue to be fixated on capturing boundary-pushing selfies at any cost to impress peers and strangers on social media.
In Australia, both the Royal Life Saving Society and Surf Life Saving have become increasing alarmed at the number of serious injuries and fatalities in our waterways as a result of risky selfie behaviours.
"People are often striving for the best image and visit picturesque but potentially isolated and risky locations to achieve the perfect shot," UNSW Medicine & Health School of Population Health injury prevention researcher and UNSW Beach Safety Research Group co-founder, Amy Peden said.
"Many of these are aquatic locations are on cliffs or rocky outcrops," Dr Peden said.
"Trying to capture the best image can mean people are temporarily distracted or have a momentary lack of self-awareness meaning they can be injured or killed," she said.
The majority of selfie victims are teenagers, especially females, and young adults, especially males.
Royal Life Saving Society Australia suggests tips for staying 'selfie' safe in and around water:
Weather and coastal conditions can change rapidly. Just because the weather and waves don't appear dangerous when you start your selfie journey, they might be when you get there. Check before you go, avoid bad weather, and keep a close eye on tidal and wave conditions. Download the Surf Life Saving Beachsafe app for up-to-date safety hints.
2. Never turn your back on waves when at the water's edge
Rogue waves can suddenly arrive from an otherwise calm sea.
3. Don't walk past safety signs and physical barriers
Warning signs are there to provide life-saving information. Pay attention to signs and heed their advice. Don't jump over or around any physical barriers blocking access. They are there for a good reason.
4. Stay on the designated path
Staying on paths and trails is safest and also does fragile ecosystems a big favour.
5. Don't get too close to the edge. Be aware of crumbling edges
Don't trust cliff edges and be aware of unstable ground. Cliff edges are naturally eroding and your extra weight doesn't help. People have died from cliff edges crumbling away while standing on them.
6. 'Likes' refer to the number of affirmative or positive votes received on a media platform posting but no amount of 'likes' is worth your life.
