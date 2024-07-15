Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Be aware; selfies can kill

By Anne Evans
Updated July 15 2024 - 10:32am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 'selfie', slang for self-portrait, is an image that includes oneself, often with another person or as part of a group, and is taken by oneself using a digital camera especially for posting on social networks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.