New land council CEO ushers in a new era

Roy Ah-see freely admits he was at one stage in his life an angry young man.
The middle child of a single parent household, the Wiradjuri man lived in abject poverty on the Nanima Reserve on Wellington's outskirts, in the state's Central West.
With no means of transport, his mum (Patricia Rose) was forced to remain in the family home reliant on the welfare system.
"My mum didn't have an opportunity to work," Roy said.
"We had no car, no mode of transport; we lived from fortnight to fortnight on the pension," he said.
On the day he turned 15 years and nine months Roy was told to leave school and go on the dole, because, according to his teachers, he wouldn't amount to anything.
Into his mid-20s Roy picked up odd jobs labouring, and while he admitted there wasn't a lot of job security, it got him through.
However, suffering a serious lack of self confidence and self worth, Roy spiralled into a life of petty crime, drinking, gambling and doing drugs, until a caring and understanding uncle stepped in.
"He told me to turn my anger into advocacy; he saved my life," Roy said.
"Alcohol was doing a number on me," the 56-year-old admitted.
Roy took that advice onboard, replacing his 'vices' with university study.
But, firstly Roy undertook what he described as a healing process to reconnect and find out who he was within the Wiradjuri community.
During his mid-20s Roy began studying social welfare as a mature-aged student through the University of Western Sydney.
An elder once told me a piece of paper (degree) was more important (to the wider community) than our people, he said.
"That was my motivation. If they want to listen to me they will listen to a piece of paper."
Following a number of positions with various government agencies, Roy was elected to the NSW Aboriginal land Council in 2007, and in 2015 was elected council chair for four years before becoming deputy chair.
While the appointed came as a 'shock', Roy had had a long ambition to help his people.
"There were, what I though, more worthy people than me at the time, and I was young at the time (aged in his 30s).
"But, when I look back I am just as valued as any other person.
Roy also has served as a member of the Prime Minister's Indigenous Advisory Council, Advisory Committee for the Australian Law Reform Commission Inquiry into the incarceration rates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, service on the NSW Local Government and Shires Association - to name a few.
And, from three weeks ago, Roy was appointed Forster Aboriginal Land Council CEO.
"People come to the land council for all issues and concerns; it should be the hub of the community.
"I want the land council to take up its rightful role as a cultural authority.
With support from the board, Roy has a long shopping list, including implementing the Community Land and Business Plan.
Roy, who will be working three days at the Forster office, and two days remotely from his Central Coast home, said he was looking forward to working with the 200 plus members and Worimi people and engaging with both Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members.
