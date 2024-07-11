Development application ticks all the right boxes

Submissions from 27 objectors to a 27 lot subdivision in Hawks Next were not enough to persuade MidCoast Council to reject a development application (DA).
Originally put forward by applicant, Land Link in March 2022, the project will include 11 Torrens title residential lots, 14 community title residential lots, two community association lots and a residual conservation lot.
The 6.2ha site is located at the entry to the Hawks Nest Village, and divided by the Myall Street.
With the exception of Dheera Smith, councillors attending the June ordinary meeting unanimously accepted the DA.
Concerns from objectors ranged from stormwater. ecological and traffic impacts, and bushfires to amenity and character, cut and fill and over development.
The development satisfactorily addresses council's criteria and would provide a development outcome that, on balance, would result in a positive impact for the community, major assessments co-ordinator, Bruce Moore reported to councillors.
Issues relating to ecology and stormwater have been addressed in the staff report and a better outcome was obtained in respect to road location, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"The report also covers off on conservation outcomes, both flora and fauna, and Planning for Bushfire Protection 2019," he said.
"I thank council staff for a well presented report which supports the approval application."
Paul Sandilands said some residents were concerned about the future of a waterway that ran through the property
It is my understanding that the water course that runs through the property was man-made many years ago.- Liveable communities director, Paul De Szell
However, Cr Sandilands said the water course had been artificially created.
"It is my understanding that the water course that runs through the property was man-made many years ago," liveable communities director, Pau de Szell confirmed.
To address that issue there is a process which seeks approval from the Department of Planning and Environment under the Water Management Act 2000 for a controlled activity approval to do works in and around that water course, he said.
"The outcome is a mixture of open drainage and and piped drainage with water sensitive design features to cater for the run-off from the roads and the mill pond."
Dheera Smith agreed planning information and comments provided by council staff was extensive, readable and true.
"But the idea of a Torrens title property without any affordability is very upsetting in this area of Hawks Nest," Cr Smith said.
