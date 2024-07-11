Four children and a dog abandoned in car following Taree police pursuit

A woman will face court today (Thursday, July 11) following an alleged pursuit with children in the vehicle in Taree.
About 3.30pm (Wednesday, July 10), police were patrolling Taree when they attempted to stop a vehicle which was allegedly being driven in a dangerous manner on Barton Street near Bushland Drive.
When the vehicle failed to stop, police started a pursuit. It was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
After monitoring the vehicle, police successfully deployed road spikes on the northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway, north of Cundletown.
The vehicle did a U-turn and came to a stop in the southbound lanes, where the female driver allegedly ran from the vehicle. She was arrested nearby following a short foot pursuit.
Four children - aged 15, 10 and two children aged two - and a dog, were located uninjured in the abandoned vehicle.
The 34-year-old woman was taken to Taree Police Station, where she was subjected to alcohol and drug tests, which allegedly returned a positive result for methamphetamine. This will undergo further analysis.
The woman was charged with driving dangerously and not stopping during a police pursuit, abandoning children under seven causing danger serious injury (DV), and being an unaccompanied learner driver.
The woman was refused bail and appeared at Taree Local Court today (Thursday, July 11, 2024).
