Police

Police search for owner of Trek Fluid mountain bike

Updated July 10 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 4:09pm
Pictures Police Facebook.

Manning Great Lakes Police is attempting to locate the owner suspected stolen property, consisting of a Trek Fluid mountain bike, black Crane brand backpack, 7-piece punch and chisel set and a Uniden charger.

