Police search for owner of Trek Fluid mountain bike

Manning Great Lakes Police is attempting to locate the owner suspected stolen property, consisting of a Trek Fluid mountain bike, black Crane brand backpack, 7-piece punch and chisel set and a Uniden charger.
The property was confiscated from a person who was arrested for other offences during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, July 10 in the Forster area.
Inquiries have failed to find an owner for this bike and associated items.
Police believe the items and bike were stolen from a break and enter or steal from motor vehicle in the Forster or Tuncurry areas.
If you believe this is your property or have other information relating to this property, contact Forster Police on 65551299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
EVENT NUMBER E97492550 relates to this property. Please quote this number.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
