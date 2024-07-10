Worimi people showcase and celebrate history and culture

Following weeks of rain organisers of this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations put their faith in the weather forecasters, making the right choice to go ahead with the community family fun day.
Hundreds of Great Lakes locals, Worimi and Biripi and community elders and their families took advantage of a rare sunny day, earlier today, Wednesday, July 10 crowding onto the grounds at Tobwabba reserve for a day of entertainment, information booths, stalls and children's activities.
Formalities began with a traditional welcome to country followed by a selection of cultural dances from a large group of talented adults and youngsters.
Entertainment continued throughout the day, while service stalls provided visitors with a range of valuable information.
For the kids, there were free rides, face painting and lots of educational and fun activities, free food, drinks and give-aways.
This year's theme, Keep the fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud, celebrates the unyielding spirit of Indigenous communities across the country and invites everyone to stand in solidarity, amplifying the voices that have long since been silenced.
Activities will continue throughout the next week, with a community golf day tomorrow at Forster Golf Club, barefoot bowls at Forster Bowling Club and a cultural cruise on Wallis Lake.
Held across Australia in the first week of July, NAIDOC celebrates and recognises the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.
