Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Join Company of Voices for an afternoon of music inspired by poetry

By Staff Reporters
July 12 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The talented Company of Voices will return to Tuncurry Memorial Hall next month. Picture supplied.
The talented Company of Voices will return to Tuncurry Memorial Hall next month. Picture supplied.

Company of Voices is returning to the historic Tuncurry Memorial Hall for an afternoon of Music Inspired by Poetry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.