Join Company of Voices for an afternoon of music inspired by poetry

Company of Voices is returning to the historic Tuncurry Memorial Hall for an afternoon of Music Inspired by Poetry.
Under the baton of well-known musical director, Leigh Vaughan, the live musical event will include a repertoire of favourites, peppered with a collection of lesser know choral pieces, ensemble works and piano music.
All the music is inspired by some of the world's greatest poets, transformed into musical works of enchantment by leading composers from throughout the ages.
Music Inspired by Poetry will be held from 2-4pm on Sunday, August 18.
A veritable feast of music from Purcell through to Australia's own Paul Jarman and a Mid-Coast premiere performance of The Lake Isle, by Norwegian composer, Ola Gjeilo for guitar, piano, strings and choir, set to the inspiring poetry of William Butler Yeats.
A solo performance of three songs from A Poet's Love, Robert Schumann's musical settings of the poems by Heinrich Heine, and an impassioned piano solo, by Franz Liszt -Sonetto 104 del Petrarca. will be special treats.
Afternoon tea will be provided at interval by Forster Tuncurry Quota.
To avoid disappointment, purchased tickets online at https://events.humanitix.com/music-inspired-by-poetry
Limited tickets at the door. General admission $25, concession $20, students and children under 16 are free.
Profits from the event will be donated to the Great Lakes Womens Shelter.
