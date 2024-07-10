RFS heroes awarded for bravery in tragic incident

The project was finished less than 24 hours before a large fire started in the local area of Girvan. During the 10 days of the devastating fire, in which a home, some sheds and other losses occurred, the filling point was used day and night by many fire trucks from brigades throughout the district and beyond, and by bulk water tankers. It enabled RFS volunteers to quickly fill their fire trucks at the end of their shifts before the long drive back to their stations.