RFS heroes awarded for bravery in tragic incident

Every year on St Florian's Day, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers and staff celebrate and acknowledge service volunteers who have gone "above and beyond" protecting the community and showing the highest of commitment.
St Florian's Day is celebrated each year on May 4. This year the NSW RFS Awards were held in Dubbo.
As many who were honoured could not attend, RFS Mid Coast District held its awards ceremony at Club Taree on June 29.
The medals were presented by RFS area commander, Chief Superintendent Kam Bake AFSM.
Among those awarded was the Mid Coast Strike Team Alpha consisting of firefighters from around the Manning and Great Lakes, the Tuncurry Rural Fire Brigade, operational officer Trent Wagstaff, and Booral Rural Fire Brigade Captain Stephen Tonitto.
The Strike Team was awarded the Commissioner's Unit Citation for Service, the Tuncurry brigade was awarded the Commissioner's Certificate of Commendation (Unit), Stephen Tonitto was awarded the Commissioner's Commendation for Service (Individual), and Trent Wagstaff was awarded the Commissioner's Certificate of Commendation (Individual).
Abbreviated citations for the awards are listed below.
Captains Michael Black, Graeme Wilson and Stewart Waugh; Senior Deputy Captain Robert Collins; Deputy Captains Joanne Collins, Peter Newell, Michael Van Balkom and Rob McPherson; firefighters Jeffrey Perry, Ralph Wilkinson, Haydn Head, and Larry Nolan; station officer Mitchell McCabe (NSW Ambulance), and paramedic, Timothy Beckenham (NSW Ambulance).
The Mid Coast Strke Team Alpha was recognised for its efforts and compassion trying to save the life of a colleague.
On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Mid Coast Strike Team Alpha was on deployment, undertaking firefighting operations at the Hudson Complex fire, situated to the north of Walgett.
This was the first of three days working on this fire having made the journey to Lightning Ridge the day prior.
During the afternoon, the Strike Team was working within the Glengarry locality at Grawin Opal Fields extinguishing all burning material on the perimeter to hold the fire within its current containment.
In the late afternoon, a branch fell from a burnt tree, striking team-member, Captain Leo Fransen, on the head and rendering him unconscious.
Mid Coast Strike Team Alpha members rushed to Captain Fransen's aid and immediately provided advanced resuscitation care, including managing his traumatic injuries.
An emergency radio call was made and NSW Ambulance paramedics on standby for the fire were escorted to the scene by the field safety officer.
Paramedics, assisted by the Strike Team members, field safety advisor and response team co-ordinator, worked swiftly to manage Captain Fransen's injuries and load him into the ambulance for transport to Lightning Ridge Hospital.
Despite the best possible care provided by members on site and paramedics and medical staff at the Lightning Ridge Hospital, Captain Fransen succumbed to his injuries a short time after arriving at the hospital.
Later that evening, members of the Strike Team debriefed the tragic incident and elected to stay and continue their deployment, as they felt Captain Fransen would have wanted them to do so. Their efforts were integral in bringing the Hudson Fire under control and limiting any further impact on the Glengarry and Grawin communities.
Operational officer, Trent Wagstaff also was commended for his role in the response to the death of Captain Fransen.
Officer Wagstaff undertook the role of response team co-ordinator for the Mid Coast Strike Team Alpha at the Hudson Fire.
When Captain Fransen was injured and the Strike Team rushed to his aid, officer Wagstaff issued an emergency radio message.
Officer Wagstaff and a colleague co-ordinated the response and provided an exemplary level of service to RFS members, providing comfort in trying, difficult and traumatic circumstances.
Senior Deputy Captain Curtis Dunk, Deputy Captain Stephen Logan, Deputy Captain Kyle Merzlikoff, and firefighters Jordan Townsend, Mathew Caves, Haley Nicholson and Jed Palmer.
The Tuncurry Rural Fire Brigade was recognised for saving the life of a fellow member during a training exercise.
On January 17, 2023 at about 7pm, crews from Tuncurry brigade were undertaking a training exercise using Tuncurry 1 and Tuncurry 7 (vehicles). During the exercise, Tuncurry 7 became stuck in soft sand about one kilometre on the fire trail they were traversing. Firefighter Ron White, who was driving the appliance, assisted the other crew to try to recover the appliance.
Mr White was then observed collapsing to the ground at the front of the appliance. Several crews went to his aid and quickly determined he had no pulse and was not breathing. They immediately started CPR and retrieved the defibrillator from Tuncurry 7. The other crew called triple zero as well as advising Firecom.
Tuncurry 1, which was on the road, was requested to attend and assist. Crews continued with CPR and relayed details to the ambulance officer. The defibrillator was attached and activated a total of three times.
Mr White eventually showed a week pulse and shallow breathing. Tuncurry 1 was dispatched to pick up the paramedics from the trail entrance and deliver them to the scene as they had arrived in a road ambulance.
On arrival, the paramedics, in conjunction with the Tuncurry crew, continued treatment. On arrival of the 4WD ambulance, Mr White was loaded and transported to hospital.
Ambulance paramedics commented that the reason Mr White revived was due to the actions of the Tuncurry crew. Firefighter White made a full recovery and returned home seven days later.
Deputy Captain Stephen Tonitto was recognised for his service to the Booral Rural Fire Brigade and the community of Booral.
When Deputy Captain Tonitto is not out fighting fires, he has used his skills as a fitter and woodworking and metalworking teacher to transform the Booral station into an exceptional facility that sets a high standad. He has transformed a shipping container into a new Driver Reviver facility, built a laundry area and two new media walls for training and presentations, and installed new storage and work benches.
Deputy Captain Tonitto recently took on the challenge of building an overhead filling point at the station, a task requiring much research and consultation with an engineer and pump/irrigation expert.. He spent a week on the build, on top of fighting fires and his home and work life. The overhead filling point provides the station with a simple, effective way of filling the fire trucks with water with high pressure.
The project was finished less than 24 hours before a large fire started in the local area of Girvan. During the 10 days of the devastating fire, in which a home, some sheds and other losses occurred, the filling point was used day and night by many fire trucks from brigades throughout the district and beyond, and by bulk water tankers. It enabled RFS volunteers to quickly fill their fire trucks at the end of their shifts before the long drive back to their stations.
The completion of the project has not only made incredible improvements for volunteers and the station but is also an incredible asset for the community. Without it, and the work of Deputy Captain Tonitto, the losses could have been far greater if the quick source of filling water was not available so close to the fireground.
