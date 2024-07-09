Cricket looks at new format

MANNING Cricket will consider a format change for the senior competitions in the 2024-25 season and this could result in Bulahdelah and Pacific Palms playing in a combined T1/T2 competition.
This will be discussed at the annual meeting on July 31 and the planning meeting a fortnight after.
In recent years the association has conducted a stand alone T1 competition and a combined T2 and T3.
The top four sides following the season-proper split to contest the T2 semi-finals with the next four battling out T3.
"We will look at having a combined T1/T2 competition next season and a T3,'' association president, Steve Campbell said.
"We're rather be top heavy than bottom heavy," he said.
Under the plan the top sides would play for the T1 premiership at the conclusion of the season-proper with the remainder contesting the T2 semi-finals.
Mr Campbell understands that Taree West and Old Bar could be returning to T1 next season after both had multiple sides in T2/T3 last summer.
"We could perhaps bring Bulahdelah and Pacific Palms into a combined T1/T2, they've been the dominant sides in T2 for the past couple of seasons,'' he added.
He confirmed that Gloucester would again be playing in the Manning competition and also hope to field a minor grade side.
