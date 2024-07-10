Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Laia's triple crown at Country tennis titles

By Mick McDonald and Jeanene Duncan
July 11 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FORSTER tennis star, Laia Pasini claimed the triple crown at the Priceline Pharmacy Forster NSW Country Championships held on her home court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.