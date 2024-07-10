Laia's triple crown at Country tennis titles

Pasini, who is an assistant coach at the Forster club, won the women's singles before teaming with Tamworth's Taya Powell to score a convincing win in the final of the women's doubles when defeating Emily Johnson and Jessica McDonnell 6-0,6-2.
Fellow Forster coach, Nathan Monk partnered Pasini in the mixed doubles and here they accounted for Ashton McLeod and Isabella Podesta 7-6,6-1 in the decider.
This gave Pasini an unbeaten record in singles, doubles and mixed doubles for the tournament.
This championship was a third time lucky moment for Laia Pasini when the 22-year-old snatched the open women's title from last year's champion, Ashley Allman from South West Rocks, 6-1,7-5.
The victory was a well deserved win for the number one seed, who was back-to-back runner-up in 2018-19.
For the past four years Laia has been studying communications, advertising and public relations and honing her tennis skills at Florida Southern College where she rose to take a place in the top 12 players in the country in division two.
She returned home in May.
"It's really special to get a title with my own club," Laia said following her win.
"I was really proud of myself and happy I could bring the title home for the club, the tennis academy and Forster."
Laia is unsure what the future holds for her tennis career.
"Since I have been home I can play for myself, and I have found a new love for playing. It's been fun actually."
For the immediate future Laia plans to enjoy being home and spending time with her family.
"I went away when I was young."
Originally from Jindabyne, Laia picked up her first racquet as a four-year-old and began playing competitively from eight years.
Before taking the open women's title Laia had won a number of junior events at the country championships.
Forster Tennis Club coach, Jamie McDonagh said winning a country title was very prestigious. Evonne Goolagong, among others, is a past champion.
Third seed, Connor Johnson accounted for fourth seed Hayden Ciguenza in the men's open singles final.
