Busy schedule for six weeks

SOUTHERN United faces a busy schedule with 10 matches to play in six weeks starting this Saturday, July 13 in the Football Newcastle Zone 2 competition.
This follows yet another washout, when last Saturday's game against Mayfield, scheduled for Boronia Park, was a victim of wet weather.
The Ospreys will now face competition leaders Newcastle Croatia in Newcastle on Saturday.
Coach, Jonathon Newman said there had been no talk of extending the season to cope with the backlog of games that all clubs face
"We're working hard with all clubs to get our catch up matches scheduled before the comp ends,'' Newman said.
Croatia and Stockton were leading the competition until the Ospreys downed Stockton in their most recent clash.
"They certainly have some very talented players, but we were definitely the better side in the first half when we played them last time,'' Newman said.
Newcastle Croatia is expected to be a major force in the end-of-season matches.
"I think they are in most people's opinion the side to beat,'' Newman said.
"However I was impressed by Norths Wolves United and the commitment shown by their players to their roles on the park,'' he said.
"Bolwarra's effort really stood out as well when they played up here in a midweek fixture.
"Croudace Bay also were a very solid side, and despite us beating them both, Cooks Hill and New Lambton both caused us problems.
"So there's plenty other than Croatia to watch out for.''
