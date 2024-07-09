SOS to Old Boys

FORSTER Tuncurry can claim second place on the Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition ladder by winning the last two games of the season-proper, according to captain-coach, Blake Polson.
This starts on Saturday when the Dolphins host minor premiership aspirants, Manning Ratz at Tuncurry.
The Dolphins then head to Nabiac the following weekend to tackle Wallamba Bulls, another side intent on claiming the minor premiership.
"If we don't drop any more games from here on in and pick-up bonus points where we can we can finish second,'' Polson said.
"But that's easier said than done.''
Saturday will be Old Boys Day for the Dolphins and Polson said that would be a boost for the club in terms of spectator numbers and players.
"A couple of Old Boys have indicated they're willing to put the boots on and have a run,'' he said.
"So we should have a bench.''
He admits relying on past players to help prop up the side isn't ideal.
The Dolphins lost their only encounter against the Ratz this season, as the first round game was washed out.
Corby Delaforce returned for the Dolphins in the last match win over Wauchope while Polson hoped Irish centre, Callum Crawford-Walker and second rower Rohan Garsey would both be back for the clash against Wallamba.
