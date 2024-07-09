Hawks continue to rebuild

FORSTER-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne hasn't given up hope of the Hawks claiming fifth spot in Group Three Rugby League.
He was speaking after his side's toughest game of the season when the they were beaten 52-12 by Macleay Valley at Kempsey.
"This is a rebuilding year,'' Payne said as the Hawks prepare to host unbeaten competition leaders, Port Sharks on Sunday at Tuncurry.
"To be honest we're not really looking to the finals at this stage. We're looking week-to-week and improving our game.''
Payne said the Hawks have to improve their error rate if they are going to unduly worry the Sharks on Sunday.
"We've been in every game this year until we start to turn the ball over cheaply,'' he said.
"It's our own one percenters where we're letting ourselves down. Other teams capitalised on our mistakes. That happened against Macleay last weekend when they scored four tries in the first half from our errors.
"So we're just worried about getting better week-to-week.
"If we jag a couple of wins towards the back end of the season we could still finish fifth.
"But from where we were last year this is an improvement.
"Until last Sunday we've been decent in our defence.''
The Hawks hope to have utility player, Ashton Hilder back for this week, however, Payne is resigned to being without young hooker, Will Clifton.
He was replaced in the game against Taree last month after damaging his hip when he smashed into the goal post trying to stop a try.
Clifton played 25 minutes against the Mustangs last week before he was forced off.
Every bounce of the ball went their way, in my opinion they are the best team we've played this year and I think they're the premiership favourites.- Coach, Robbie Payne
"Cliffo's a damaging runner and he's strong in defence so we will miss him,'' Payne said.
On the plus side the club has signed front rower, Liam Scott from The Entrance.
He's the older brother of first grade prop, Bailey Scott.
"We got him just before the June 30 cut off,'' Payne said.
"He played around 40 or 50 minutes last weekend and went really well.''
Payne said it was a difficult day against the Mustangs at Kempsey on a heavy field.
"They were on fire,'' he said of the Mustangs.
"Every bounce of the ball went their way, in my opinion they are the best team we've played this year and I think they're the premiership favourites.''
The Hawks/Mustangs game was the only one to proceed last weekend due to wet weather.
Group Three was due to meet this week to determine the fate of the other matches.
Group chief executive, Mal Drury said extending the competition by a week is an option.
This would mean the grand final would be played on Saturday, September 28.
Mr Drury said clubs aren't keen to play the games mid-week due to the travel involved.
