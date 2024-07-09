Entry in the MidCoast Business Awards close this Sunday

Business leaders and entrepreneurs have just a handful of days to submit their entries in the 2024 Coastline Credit Union MidCoast Business Awards.
Entries, which close at 5pm this Sunday, July 14, can be submitted online at the award website midcoastbusinessawards.com
Event spokesperson, Jessica Gray said the event was much more than about winning.
This year's awards provide business leaders with the perfect opportunity to take a fresh look at their operation and have it assessed by a panel of experts.
The panel of independent judges will assess businesses on a broad range of categories, recognising excellence in business leadership, entrepreneurship, tourism and hospitality, professional services, trades and construction, retail, business growth and employment practices.
And, if you have already entered in one category, why not consider another, Ms Gray said.
Local award winners will get automatic entry into the Mid North Coast Regional Awards.
Judging will culminate with a black tie, Hollywood Glitz and Glamour, gala award night on Saturday, September 7 at the Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club.
Bringing a hint of sparkle, the evening is assured of being a stunning celebration of all the winners and finalists.
Tickets to the gala event are available to purchase at https://midcoastbusinessawards.com/
