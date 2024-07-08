Forster's Laia Pasini wins three finals at NSW Country Championships

FORSTER tennis star Laia Pasini claimed the Triple Crown at the Priceline Pharmacy Forster NSW Country Championships held on her home court.
Pasini, who is an assistant coach at the Forster club, won the women's singles before teaming with Tamworth's Taya Powell score a convincing win in the final of the women's doubles when defeating Emily Johnson and Jessica McDonnell 6-0,6-2.
Fellow Forster coach Nathan Monk partnered Pasini in the mixed doubles and here they accounted for Ashton McLeod and Isabella Podesta 7-6,6-1 in the decider. This gave Pasini an unbeaten record in singles, doubles and mixed doubles for the tournament.
Third seed Connor Johnson accounted for fourth seed Hayden Ciguenza in the men's open singles final.
Play started last Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.