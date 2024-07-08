How Indigenous Australian philosophy drives Khory Hancock's mission to protect nature

Brought to you by Karcy Noonan
Australia, like much of the world, is grappling with the impacts of climate change due to environmental degradation and the over extraction of our natural resources.
The continent has experienced a myriad of climate-related challenges, including prolonged droughts, devastating bushfires, and more intense heat waves. These events have not only threatened ecosystems but also posed significant risks to human health, agriculture, and infrastructure.
Many restoration projects are working to save Australia from the catastrophic consequences of climate change. Australian scientists are playing an active part in working out more sophisticated methods that can reverse the impact of climate change and 'heal' the Australian landscape.
In this pursuit, a few scientists have discovered a unique connection between the traditional practices of Indigenous Australians and the health of the continent's climate.
Khory Hancock, an environmental scientist who is leading one of the largest restoration projects in Australia, says, "Indigenous Australians use strategic methods to protect and regenerate the environment. They passed this knowledge down from generation to generation through stories and paintings on the rock walls."
Khory grew up on a cattle station that had traditional Aboriginal rock art down the creeks and rivers. He learned that certain hand symbols resembled a 'circle of life' type concept; in order to take and live off the land they had to give back to it. Throughout Khory's career, he has strived to incorporate these principles into business and industry.
So, how did Indigenous Australians avoid environmental degradation?
For over 60,000 years, Indigenous Australians have held a profound understanding of the intricate relationship between humans and nature. Their philosophy, deeply rooted in the concept of interconnectedness, views humans as an integral part of the natural world rather than separate entities dominating it.
This perspective has guided their land management practices, which revolve around a spiritual connection to the country, which helps to integrate effective land and water management strategies.
Using techniques such as mosaic burning, fishing traps, and careful sowing and storing of plants, Indigenous Australians developed a system that not only sustained them but also nurtured the land they depended on.
Plus, their use of 'cool' fire in small patches and careful plantations done in specific patterns protected them from large-scale fires.
Khory is now integrating this traditional wisdom with modern scientific techniques to restore and protect nature into the regenerative carbon projects he manages.
He recognises the profound wisdom in the Indigenous Australian philosophy that views humans as an intrinsic part of nature's tapestry. By educating people about their principles and beliefs, he aims to ensure that decisions are made with the well-being of people and nature in mind.
On the practical side, Hancock materialises the Indigenous Australian principle of valuing nature through carbon credits. In this model, carbon sequestration and the resulting carbon credits are treated as precious commodities, incentivising the preservation of natural resources.
This is essentially flipping the mindset around our entire global economic model, instead of basing the economy on the degeneration of nature (extraction) it is basing it on the regeneration.
Through Australia's Carbon Farming industry, monitored by the Clean Energy Regulator, he employs the traditional wisdom through the use of regenerative agriculture on the cattle station carbon projects.
These projects aim to value all stakeholders, increase agricultural productivity through the improvement of infrastructure such as fences and water points, and generate carbon credits while making land more resilient to climate extremes.
Combining traditional philosophy with modern industries like carbon credit projects, Hancock envisions a future where nature restoration not only helps to mitigate global challenges like climate change but also generates profits for agriculture and wider industry.
That's why he is inviting investors to become a part of this movement, striving to create harmony between humans and the natural world without compromising the economy.
Finally, the Indigenous Australian philosophy offers profound insights into our relationship with nature. Through the integration of traditional wisdom and innovative techniques, we can lead the charge toward a more sustainable and harmonious future.
If we look into our past to help create a bold vision for the future, we have the collective ability to regenerate our forests, heal social and cultural barriers as well as recreate our entire economic model.
