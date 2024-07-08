Laia's monumental victory

This year's NSW Country Tennis Championships was a third time lucky moment for Forster tennis star, Laia Pasini.
Earlier this morning, Monday, July 8 the 22-year-old snatched the open women's title from last year's champion, Ashley Allman from South West Rocks, 6-1,7-5 at Forster Tennis Club.
The victory was a well deserved win for the number one seed, who was back-to-back runner-up in 2018-19.
For the past four years Laia has been studying communications, advertising and public relations and honing her tennis skills at Florida Southern College where she rose to take a place in the top 12 players in the country in division two.
She returned home in May.
Later today Laia will play in both the open doubles and mixed doubles.
"It's really special to get a title with my own club," Laia said following her win.
"I was really proud of myself and happy I could bring the title home for the club, the tennis academy and Forster."
Following years of personal pressure to perform well, Laia is unsure what the future holds for her tennis career.
"Since I have been home I can play for myself, and I have found a new love for playing.
"It's been fun actually."
For the immediate future Laia plans to enjoy being home and spending time with her family.
"I went away when I was young."
Originally from Jindabyne, in the state's Snowy Mountains, Laia picked up her first racquet as a four-year-old and began playing competitively from eight years.
Before taking the open women's title Laia had won a number of junior events at the country championships.
The largest tennis tournament outside the Sydney metropolitan area, the championships this year attracted more than 500 open and junior players from Tweed Heads in the north, south to Albury and across the western districts of NSW.
Forster Tennis Club coach, Jamie McDonagh said winning a country title was very prestigious. Evonne Goolagong, among others, is a past champion.
Forster will continue to host the championships until 2025.
