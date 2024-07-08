State IRB titles at One Mile Beach

In being congratulated and thanked by NSW Surf Life Saving (SLS) president, Peter Agnew ESM, for again hosting a very successful major surf sport event, Cape Hawke Surf Club president, Gary Curtis, simply replied: "Cape Hawke? Can do."
For three days from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7 One Mile Beach, Forster had the sound of its pounding surf drowned out by the angry bee buzzing of outboard motors during the finale of the 2024 Sharkskins NSW Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) Championships.
Events in the championships are comprised of a series of races designed to simulate different IRB surf rescues.
"This event here at Forster is the closing chapter in the five event 2024 Sharkskins State Championships," SLS NSW director, Donald van Keimpema OAM said.
"Following the series, a state and development team will ultimately be picked for the SLS Australia 2024 Sharkskin Australian and Interstate IRB Championships which will be held at Miami Beach, on the Gold Coast, from July 18- 22 July," he said.
"We love this venue here at Cape Hawke Surf Club with its facilities and great workforce under the leadership of club president, Gary Curtis.
"There have been entries from 18 NSW surf clubs from Kiama Downs in the south to Forster in the north with a total of 340 competitors in all.
"Expressions of interest for hosting heats of the 2025 state IRB championships have been published and SLS NSW will continue to support country clubs in this regard."
According to SLS NSW sports manager, Jim Pinnington, IRB racing had seen incredible growth in participation over the last two seasons.
"There is a strong sense that the IRB community will continue to strengthen in the following seasons."
Supporting this sense of wider community, Forster SLS club IRB team member, Simon Lee said although competition was keen, the IRB sport competitors were a tight knit bunch.
"Many have been trained by, have trained with or have trained members of other clubs."
Over the three days of competition, conditions at One Mile Beach were challenging resulting in boats being swamped and overturned which meant competitors potentially became patients.
As ever, we uphold the charter of surf life saving in protecting lives so that when incidents occur during any surf sport competition, it is the safety of competitors which is paramount.- Simon Lee
"As ever, we uphold the charter of surf life saving in protecting lives so that when incidents occur during any surf sport competition, it is the safety of competitors which is paramount," Mr Lee said.
"Fellow contestants and officials will immediately turn to provide support. It's a case of 'all hands on deck'.
"In preparing for competition, we train continuously throughout the year to maintain skills which will enable us to assist in real life rescues in difficult situations.
"This includes simulated capsizing and motor maintenance which was needed this weekend when a spark plug fouled.
"Even after obtaining driver and crew awards, a further 20 hours of supervision under the direction of IRB surf sport trainers is required prior to qualifying for IRB racing events."
Although they did not grace the winner's dais, Forster club president, John Quinn, congratulated the members of his club team in which the majority were youth members who were contesting the state titles for the first time.
"Our youngsters are fortunate to have an experienced band of seniors leading them. IRB racing is a great way of achieving youth retention in surf life saving," he said.
The Sharkskin IRB Trophy for overall champion club again came down to a tussle between the two mega powers in IRB racing in NSW, Caves Beach SLSC and Kiama Downs SLSC.
The championship competition began in 1981, but since the turn of the century, only three surf clubs have held the trophy aloft, South Maroubra once in 2011, and, in an extraordinary domination, on all other occasions when the championship was held it was either Caves Beach or Kiama Downs.
For 2024, it was the Caves Beach SLSC which was proclaimed Sharkskin IRB champions by edging out rivals Caves Beach which was placed second.
