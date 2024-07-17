Great Lakes Advocate
Tender for tennis titles

By Mick McDonald
July 18 2024 - 5:00am
FORSTER Tennis Club will host the NSW Country Championships in 2025 for the third and final year in the agreement with Tennis NSW.

