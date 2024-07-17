Tender for tennis titles

FORSTER Tennis Club will host the NSW Country Championships in 2025 for the third and final year in the agreement with Tennis NSW.
However, Forster coach, Jamie McDonagh assured the club would be re-tendering for the biggest tournament in NSW outside of the metropolitan area.
The championship, conducted in open and junior divisions, runs for eight days.
However, he stressed the club would need community support to ensure the tender was competitive.
Despite problems with the weather, McDonagh said the 2024 tournament was a success.
"We've received lots of good feedback, which is always good,'' he said.
"We lost a Friday night because of rain while we also lost a Tuesday morning.
"But otherwise we didn't have any problems.''
He said the week brings more than 500 competitors, their family and support staff into the area.
"We get people here from all around NSW except metropolitan Sydney,'' he said
He added there were facilities in the area to host the championship.
Play is conducted at the Forster, Tuncurry Twin Towns and Sporties centres while Old Bar and Cundletown are also used during the junior program.
On court Laia Pasini's effort in winning the open women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles (with fellow Forster coach Nathan Monk) was the obvious highlight.
