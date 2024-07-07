Council to combat overcrowding issue at Jimmys Beach

With the steady increase of visitors to the area, Jimmys Beach can no longer safely or sustainably accommodate the increasing number of vehicles accessing this narrow part of the shoreline.
In an effort to address this overcrowding issue MidCoast Council is proposing a number of minor changes.
But, it would like to gather residents' feedback on the initiative.
The large number of vehicles accessing the narrow shoreline of Jimmys Beach has led to an imbalance between general beach users and vehicles.
This has led to safety concerns, environmental impacts as well as a perceived exploitation of the original intent of the restricted beach permit.
To combat the issue a report was presented the Wednesday 26 ordinary meeting which recommended restricted beach permits only be issued to holders of a Disability Parking Permit issued by Service NSW.
This means access to vehicles on Jimmys Beach will be restricted to people with a disability and professional fishers only.
The proposed changes do not affect access to other beaches on the Mid-Coast.
Hawks Nest residents and visitors will still have unrestricted access to Bennetts Beach by purchasing a 30 day or 12-month permit.
Current holders of restricted permits will maintain access until it expires.
To renew a restricted beach permit applicants will be required to have a Disability Parking Permit issued by Service NSW under the NSW Mobility Parking Scheme.
Rangers and parking officers will be on hand to monitor and manage beach use and access in line with the policy.
Have your say on the proposed change by clicking https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/current-draft-policies-public-exhibition/draft-vehicles-beaches-policy
