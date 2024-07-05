Council hands over land 'deeds' to women's shelter

Two years after moving into its purpose built premises, the Great Lakes Womens Shelter has been handed ownership of the land.
Councillors unanimously supported a recommendation to transfer possession of the council-owned land to the organisation for an amount of $3000 during the June 26 MidCoast Council ordinary meeting.
Before the a six-bedroom group home and two, two-bedroom villas on land provided by MidCoast Council was built, women and children were housed in two 'temporary' residences in Forster Tuncurry.
In the five plus years since opening its doors (to July 2022) the facility had provided temporary accommodation for more than 200 children and 155 women.
This is just finishing off a resolution from 2019 when Cr Keegan and Cr Pontin made a suggestion council enter into an agreement to lease the land and then vesting the property to the Great Lakes Womens Shelter, Jeremy Miller said.
Prior to the build the shelter obtained a 20-year lease on the land and then developed, constructed and eventually opened the facility in September 2022.
"This is a great outcome for the community," Cr Miller said.
His comments were echoed by Paul Sandilands.
"I think this is fabulous," Cr Sandilands said.
"The womens shelter provides an invaluable service and a lifeline for women and children in our community and the more we can support things like this the better our community is," he said.
Katheryn Stinson lent her support to the initiative and acknowledged the councillors who endorsed the motion back in 2019.
"Wheels turn slowly, but they do turn and it is a wonderful achievement from the past," she said.
Cr Pontin said she strongly supported the incredible work undertaken by the shelter, sometimes under very trying conditions.
"I am very please that we have been able to get this far."
