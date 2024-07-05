Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Final chance to have your say

By Staff Reporters
July 5 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents have little over a week to share their views on what has been described 'one of the most important documents that shapes the region'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.