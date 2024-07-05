Final chance to have your say

Residents have little over a week to share their views on what has been described 'one of the most important documents that shapes the region'.
The draft Local Environmental Plan provides the framework and planning controls that guide development across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area)
Mid-Coast has three local environmental plans (from the former Great Lakes, Gloucester and Greater Manning council areas) that have different approaches resulting in an inconsistent planning framework across the local government area.
The new draft combines the three into the one consistent document.
MidCoast Council has worked tirelessly over the previous two months to reach out and engage with many of the communities in the region and gather feedback on the proposed changes, liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"Your input helps us understand the impact of the new Local Environmental Plan on the community," he said.
"We encourage everyone to submit their thoughts, whether in support of the changes or to explain how they might affect you and your property.
"Council staff have been out in the community holding information and pop up sessions throughout the different communities in the Mid-Coast.
"We have been at events and proactively engaging with as much of the community as possible.
"It is impossible for us to reach everyone so we are asking those people we haven't heard from to log on to our website and check out the LEP and leave a submission".
"Having one Mid-Coast LEP will provide a much more consistent direction on how development in the Mid-Coast will occur."
Residents can find out more by visiting the council website www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/lep
Phone appointments with land use planning team also areavailable by calling 7955 7777 or by registering for a callback at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/lep
