Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Stink for council after a golden turd of a battle

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated July 5 2024 - 11:16am, first published July 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE battle of the Golden Turd Award, over a code of conduct complaint and questions over the mass exodus of staff, has been settled in the Supreme Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.