Councillors reject community alternative

Despite strong community support to locate the planned new SES (State Emergency Service) Stroud building on a vacant block of land (8 Gloucester Street), councillors have decided to construct the structure on the recommended unformed section of Gloucester Street.
The decision was made during the June 26 MidCoast Council ordinary meeting.
Infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott explained before the meeting construction on the alternative site (8 Gloucester Street) would result in additional acquisition costs for MidCoast Council
The state government allocated $2.2 million towards the building project in 2022.
The grant is only for constructing a new facility. It does not allow for the purchase of land, Mr Scott said.
The community's request was backed up by Katheryn Stinson, who said she had been inundated with submissions and phone calls.
"This is really important to the community," Cr Stinson said.
"We have an environmental levy where we buy environmental land for conservation, protect our natural waterways, protect our natural land," she said.
"In Stroud what's important to them is the heritage; this heritage land is important."
She said a community group had put together a master plan for the town's heritage and for the Stroud common ( unformed section of Gloucester Street).
"This is their community and this is what they value."
Also putting his support behind the community, Paul Sandilands said it was difficult to walk around Stroud without tripping over history.
"They strongly feel that that particular parcel of land, which we have proposed, is part of that history and I can understand that," Cr Sandilands said.
"People are living in homes that have been there since the day dot, this town was the first fenced and gated community in Australia and it is a part of our history."
Jeremy Miller described the matter as another cost shifting exercise by the state government.
"This issue comes down to the state not taking their responsibility as providers of emergency services; the state is happy to pay for the building but not happy to pay for the land," Cr Miller said.
In Stroud what's important to them is the heritage; this heritage land is important.- Katheryn Stinson
"If the state was stumping up to buy the land then we wouldn't be having this conversation."
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle explained the alternative sites had been considered unsuitable by the SES.
He did not accept an objector's comment - 'there was a risk to children should SES vehicles have to leave in a hurry due to an emergency event such as a storm or flood'.
"My observation is that in such inclement events there is little likelihood of the park being used and regardless, SES vehicle operators and adults supervising children have the same responsibility for any site," he said.
Cr Tickle said most comments were about a loss of view of the common, and references to the building as a tin shed.
"The SES building will be in front of trees; it has design elements that will be sympathetic and less obtrusive
It t is not uncommon for people to complain when there is a proposed change - that occurs all the time with a DA - and when there is perception of a loss of view, he said.
"This is despite the fact residents seldom focus their day around a view.
"The use of the park has a defined purpose, whether kicking a ball or pushing a swing, having a picnic or barbecue. But, will people make a special trip to the park to take in the view.
"The use of the park is not diminished and regardless depending on where standing in the vicinity there is capacity to take in the view of the common regardless of the SES building
"The views of the community are respected and understood but there are times when all the facts and consequences need to be considered and the greater good determined taking precedence
"This is one of those occasions when councillors need to make the hard decisions."
As councillors we always want to please the MidCoast Council residents, mayor, Claire Pontin said.
"Sometimes it is pretty tough being a councillor because some of us sometimes feel we have to vote against vote what would be considered a popular local thing for us to do, Cr Pontin said.
"We are required to be good financial managers; in my opinion it would be irresponsible for us to lock up a piece of valuable real estate when there is one readily available."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.