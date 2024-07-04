Coach to check injured players

FORSTER-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne will check the status of his walking wounded before settling on the side to meet Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League game at Kempsey this Sunday, July 7
He said winger, Dean Lewin will be back after he was away last weekend while Jake and Hayden Bolt could also be ready tor return.
"We have to recover as best we can and get ready for another big game this weekend against Macleay,'' Payne said.
"Macleay's the most dangerous team we've played this year,'' he said.
"And they're always hard to beat at home. So we'll have to be ready to play.''
Macleay scored a comfortable win in the first round clash.
The Hawks performance last weekend drew praise from Wingham captain-coach, Mitch Collins.
The Tigers won a tough encounter 24-12.
"I saw them play in the first round,'' he said.
"They've improved heaps since then.''
