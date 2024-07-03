Nash is aiming for cup glory

NASH Syron will be chasing back-to-back success when he lines up for Northern NSW under 16s in the NAIDOC Cup football tournament in Newcastle next week.
He was a member of the Northern under 14s side that won their division last year.
Nash is from Green Point.
He attends St Clare's High School in Taree.
The cup is for Indigenous footballers aged 13 to 16 and is contested by teams from throughout Football NSW.
Nash was recently invited to attend trials held at Speers Point in Newcastle for the cup squad.
"There quite a few trying out for it, 30 maybe,'' Nash said.
He was happy with his form and given he was a member of the winning under 14 team last year, he thought he'd done enough to retain his spot.
"I was pretty confident I'd make it...I'm confident in most things,'' he said.
He expects Northern NSW to again perform strongly in the tournament that will run for three days.
However, there will be strong competition from Sydney-based outfits.
"It's much the same side as last year, with a few other older kids in it this time,'' he said.
Nash usually plays in the midfield.
Football equates to a lot of travel for Nash and his family.
He plays for Newcastle Olympic in the Northern NSW Youth League under 15s after linking with the club three years ago.
Originally in the Football Mid North Coast system, Nash graduated into the Youth Leagues with Mid Coast.
"We versed Olympic a couple of years ago and I went pretty good, so they asked me to come down,'' he explained.
As such Nash has to head to Newcastle three afternoons a week for training and is on the road most weekends for matches.
"The travel's not too bad now, I'm kinda used to it,'' he said.
Newcastle Olympic's enjoying a strong season and are top of the table in the Northern NSW under 15 division one competition.
Nash had his first game of football when he was four with Green Point Rovers.
He then moved to Great Lakes United Vikings and then into the Football Mid North Coast development programs.
He started in the Northern NSW Youth League with Mid Coast under 11s.
Football takes up just about all his spare time and so he doesn't dabble in any other sports.
"I'm pretty busy with football just about all year,'' he said.
Graduating into the professional ranks with an A-league club, possibly the Newcastle Jets, is an ambition.
"Playing for the Jets or any of the A-league teams, that's my goal,'' he said.
