Zone's search for a new general manager

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast hopes to be closer to appointing a new general manager after this week.
Zone chairman, Lance Fletcher said the board would start going through the applicants and he hoped to start the interviewing process soon.
Mr Fletcher, who is the acting general manager, said there had been a strong response for the position which became vacant following the resignation of Phil Beale last month.
Mr Beale, who is originally from England, took over as general manager late last year, replacing Bruce Potter, who was forced to resign to the health reasons.
Mr Fletcher said Mr Beale was an outstanding general manager.
However, he was forced to step down due to family commitments.
"We hope to nail down a replacement as soon as possible,'' Mr Fletcher said.
Mr Fletcher was due to speak to Northern NSW officials this week, looking at the make-up of competitions for next year.
