Summers still at swim helm

MICHAEL Summers has been returned as president of the Forster Aquatic Swimming Club for an 18th term.
This follows the annual meeting held at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club, where all positions for the 2024-25 season were filled.
There was one change to the executive, with Grant Fleming taking over from the long serving Julie Carmichael, who has served the club in a number of capacities.
Club coaches remain Peter Sanders and Adel Gregory while Tanna Davey and Riley Brown will share the club captain duties.
Other office bearers are:
Forster conducted a highly successful 2023-24 season. This included Joel Fleming's effort in winning the Australian under 17 50 metre freestyle at the national age championships held on the Gold Coast.
Forster also claimed fourth place overall at the Swimming North Coast Short Course Championships, where meets were held at Evans Head and Forster.
