Summers still at swim helm

Updated July 2 2024 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
Forster Aquatic Swimming Club members and committee have started preparations for the 2024-25 season with the club recently conducting its annual meeting.
MICHAEL Summers has been returned as president of the Forster Aquatic Swimming Club for an 18th term.

