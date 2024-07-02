Celebrate NAIDOC week on the Mid-Coast

The Mid-Coast community has been invited to attend one of the many events happening across the region to celebrate this year's NAIDOC week.
The week-long celebration, which runs from July 7 to 14, has selected the theme, Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud.
There are several events happening around the region at Taree, Forster, Gloucester and Tea Gardens including flag raising ceremonies, sports events, discos for primary school children, 'Koorioke' night, community fun days and a cultural cruise around Wallis Lake.
For more details, visit the MidCoast Council local Aboriginal hub page: https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/local-Aboriginal-hub.
"We encourage everyone to attend a NAIDOC week community event to show your support and celebrate the people and culture of our Local Aboriginal communities," MidCoast Council libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
"MidCoast Council is proud to celebrate our local Aboriginal community and provide support for NAIDOC week events through the NAIDOC grants program," Mr Mills said.
The MidCoast Council NAIDOC grants program provides $4000 in support for community-led events to celebrate NAIDOC Week.
The NAIDOC grant funded free community events will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at Tobwabba Reserve, Forster, Friday, July 12 at Queen Elizabeth Park Taree, Tuesday, July 16 at Tea Gardens Public School, and Saturday, July 13 at Gloucester Sports and Recreation Centre.
"The council staff look forward to attending several of these events to have a yarn with our Aboriginal community," Mr Mills said.
