Hawks need wins to play finals football

FORSTER-Tuncurry remains a mathematical possibility to play finals football this season in Group Three Rugby League.
The Hawks head to Kempsey on Sunday, July 7 to tackle Macleay Valley.
The Mustangs are still on a high after a 28-24 win over premiers', Old Bar last start.
Forster sits on two points, four shy of fifth placed Wingham going into the second round.
However, coach, Robbie Payne concedes his side will need to string some wins together if they are going to be around at finals time.
Payne is again dealing with injury problems following the 24-12 loss to Wingham last Saturday at Wingham.
Centre, Beau Lowry broke his hand and won't be a starter against the Mustangs while there's doubt about utility, Ashton Hilder, who has been troubled by a bicep problem.
Consistent forward, Bailey Scott had stitches in a mouth wound while Drew Loring had lower back issues.
It was a real slugfest and credit to Wingham, they defended really well.- Forster Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne.
Veteran, Daniel Benson was struggling with injuries to both shoulders.
Under the circumstances Payne was pleased with the effort.
"It was a real slugfest and credit to Wingham, they defended really well,'' he said.
Payne said Wingham centre, Ethan Ferguson caused his side dramas on the left edge.
Ferguson joined the Tigers a fortnight ago.
He represented NSW under 19s last year.
Fullback, Colby Preston was a standout for Forster while lock, Trem Sanbrook took some punishment, but produced his best performance of the season.
"We didn't let the score blow out and I was really proud of them,'' Payne added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.