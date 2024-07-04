Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hawks need wins to play finals football

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 5 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solid Forster-Tuncurry forward Thomas Varty carries the ball forward during the clash against Wingham at Wingham. Picture Scott Calvin.
Solid Forster-Tuncurry forward Thomas Varty carries the ball forward during the clash against Wingham at Wingham. Picture Scott Calvin.

FORSTER-Tuncurry remains a mathematical possibility to play finals football this season in Group Three Rugby League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.