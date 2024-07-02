Delays along the Pacific Highway

Motorists travelling south along the Pacific Highway can expect delays following a vehicle accident earlier today.
At approximately 3am this morning, Tuesday, July 2 emergency services were called to the M1, approximately 500 metres north of the Karuah Bridge, following reports a B-double truck had crashed.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and found the truck had rolled down an embankment and fallen into a creek, with two trailers attached to the vehicle on the grass median strip.
The 53-year-old male driver, who was not injured in the crash, underwent a roadside breath test and retuned a negative result.
Police were told the heavy vehicle had been overtaking another truck, when the second vehicle began veering into the B double, forcing the driver to take evasive action.
Officers have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Southbound traffic is being diverted through Karuah, with diversions expected to remain until this afternoon.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.