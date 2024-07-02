Ospreys look to haul in top five contenders

SOUTHERN United can take an important step towards hauling in the top five sides in the Football Newcastle Zone 2 competition on Saturday in the game against Mayfield at Boronia.
The Ospreys were also due to play South Maitland in a catch-up game at Boronia last night (Wednesday), however, at the time of going to press this was in doubt due to wet weather.
"We'll be missing quite a few players from our first grade line-up because of the timing of the fixture, but we've just got to get it played,'' coach, Jonathon Newman said earlier this week.
The Ospreys are currently sixth and are six points out of the top five. However, due to washouts, all the teams in front of them have played more matches. Saturday's opponent, Mayfield are in second last spot and have played the majority of their games.
"Even though on paper it looks like we should be beating South Maitland and Mayfield this coming weekend, this season has definitely shown that you underestimate anyone at your peril,'' Newman said.
"Matches are won often on effort over everything else.''
Newman concedes the Ospreys have a lot of work to do to make the final fivam,
"Most importantly, we have to keep winning to give us any chance of overhauling the top two (Newcastle Croatia and Stockton,'' he said.
"Both sides have lost to others lower on the table and obviously that would have to happen again if we're to catch them. But we can only really focus on us - the weather has been a major player in our consistency this year and that looks like it's only going to continue.
"Fortunately we've got players coming back from injury now, plus we've strengthened in a couple of areas so I'm confident that we'll give ourselves the best chance of putting ourselves in the frame by the end of the season.''
The Ospreys produced one of their best performances since joining the Newcastle competition last year when beating Stockton 2-1 at Stockton last weekend.
Fortunately we've got players coming back from injury now, plus we've strengthened in a couple of areas so I'm confident that we'll give ourselves the best chance of putting ourselves in the frame by the end of the season.- Jonathon Newman
"It was certainly our best defensive display so far this season,'' Newman said.
"It was really disciplined in terms of shape and adherence to the defensive aspects of play, with good desperation shown to keep Stockton scoreless.
"When we had the ball we were patient with it, and whilst there weren't many opportunities to score we certainly created at least as many as they did, hit the woodwork a couple of times, and overall showed that we can match it with the best in our league.
"Baden Bell was a standout in keeping 200 plus NPL first grade veteran Chris Berlin off the scoresheet. Bayden Schumann has added substantially to our defensive solidity while offering some good distribution from deep, and Mason Moore was a revelation in midfield.
"Unfortunately he was injured though, and there was quite a few other wounded soldiers after the dust settled.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.