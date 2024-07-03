Will in Northern side for youth nationals

FOOTBALL prospect, Will Kauter from Nabiac heads to Wollongong this month to play with Northern NSW under 15s in the National Youth Championships.
Will, who turns out with Mid Coast in the Northern NSW under 15 Youth League, gained selection in the Northern team following a gala day held in Newcastle.
Players involved in the talent support program were asked to trial.
Will thought he went okay at the trials and said he was "pretty confident" he'd make the squad for Wollongong.
Will usually alternates between right wing and centre attacking midfielder and that's where he expects to play in the youth championships.
"I don't mind either position,'' he said.
Will understands that after the youth championships an Australian under 17 squad will be chosen.
He's hoping his form will be good enough to attract attention from selectors.
"That's my goal,'' he said.
Football is something of a family sport, with Will's older sisters, Beth and Bridie both playing for Mid Coast in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League.
He started playing in the under fives.
That was a great experience, it was good to meet new people and play against other teams.- Will Kauter
"My mum (Tanya) signed me up with Wallamba to see if I liked it or not,'' Will explained.
"I was enjoying it and having fun, so mum kept me there.''
He played in the younger age divisions with Wallamba before becoming involved in Football Mid North Coast pathways to gain a berth in the Mid Coast teams for the youth league, starting in under 11s.
The youth league has a lengthy season, with matches starting in March.
It also involves plenty of travel, with matches most weekends in Newcastle while there's also trips to Coffs Harbour.
"We have to go to Port to train as well,'' Will said.
The competitions split into two divisions midway through the campaign, based on results.
Mid Coast 15s are now in division two and had a 3-3 draw with the highly rated Broadmeadow Magic last Sunday at Taree, in one of their better results for the season.
While the national youth championships will be Will's first start at that level, he did represent Northern NSW under 14s in a nine day tournament in Japan last year.
"That was a great experience, it was good to meet new people and play against other teams,'' he said.
The majority of the Northern NSW players in the 14s were from the Newcastle Jets system.
There were teams from Japan, Brazil and Egypt at the tournament.
Will is already looking to the future.
He travels to Newcastle twice a week for morning training sessions with the Jets.
"I'm hoping to get a spot in the Jets for next season,'' he said.
That could involve a move to Newcastle and the Jets play in a state-wide competition with matches in Sydney and Wollongong.
"We could do it living from here, but it would be beneficial if we did move,'' he explained.
