Councillors approve Torrens title subdivision for Tallwoods

A development application (DA) for a Torrens title residential subdivision has been given the green light.
The 22-lot project at Tallwoods Village, would also include a road reserve and public lands.
Subject to conditions, the DA was approved by councillors attending the June 26 ordinary council meeting.
Refusal could lead to an appeal to the Land and Environment Court which would require legal representation, senior development planner, Craig Wilkinson reported to councillors.
There have been a number of objections, but they have been given the utmost respect in the assessment process, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"It needs to be remembered the developer also has a right to be heard and to have an objective assessment undertaken," Cr Tickle said.
He said due diligence had been undertaken to assure the project was compliant.
Council received 36 submissions from adjoining and nearby neighbours voicing their concerns about the proposal.
These ranged from stormwater and water quality, environmental concerns - impacts on riparian vegetation, fauna species, movement of wildlife and pollution to Moor Creek - to dwelling design, bushfires, social impacts and traffic.
Cr Tickle assured qualified council staff had determined water quality in Moor Creek would not be impacted
"The development is not inconsistent with similar approved developments in the Tallwoods area.
"However, any development can have an impact on existing neighbouring developments but it needs to be pointed out many people who experience the privilege of living in that beautiful part of the area first need a developer to provide them with an opportunity.
"I commend council officers on the thoroughness of this assessment and the detailed comments and respect given to objectors in the assessment of their concerns.
The proponent has passed that test and there is insufficient grounds for council to refuse, he said.
Dheera Smith was concerned the development did not address the affordable housing crisis, and did not vote in favour of the DA.
