FORSTER Tuncurry Dolphins rugby captain-coach Blake Polson said that in theory his side's quest to gain a top two berth in the Lower North Coast competition is simple.
The Dolphins have the bye this week before finishing with the Manning Ratz (home) and Wallamba (away).
"At the moment I think we're coming third,'' Polson said.
"So we need to win our last two games to have any hope of finishing second. That's all we can do and we still might need other results to go our way.''
However, Polson fears a forfeit to Old Bar a fortnight ago could cruel the Dolphins' top two ambitions.
The Dolphins bounced back from a difficult week following the Old Bar forfeit to down Wauchope 35-28 in the match at Wauchope, the winning try to winger Andre Ward coming in virtually the last play of the game.
"It was into the last minute and we got possession back,'' Polson said.
"We managed to put a couple of phases together and got the ball to the winger and he scored.''
Hard working breakaway Casey Woodford continued his great recent form with a player of the match performance while fullback Memphis McBride was also strong.
Polson said the Dolphins were again short on numbers, so it was a meritorious performance.
"We still only had 16 players when the game finished, we started with two on the bench and got an injury in the first two minutes,'' Polson said.
"We were out on our feet by the end.''
The Dolphins host Manning Ratz on Saturday, July 13 after the bye weekend.
"That's our Old Boys Day and also our last home game, so it will be big,'' Polson said.
"We play Wallamba at Nabiac in the last round.''
He said "fingers crossed" the Dolphins will have around 20 players for the clash against the Ratz.
"Home game seem to be a bit more attractive for players,'' Polson said.
In the women's 10s game Wauchope put a dent in Gloucester's minor semi-final aspirations with a 22-17 win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.