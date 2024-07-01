Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

IRB flotilla assault on One Mile Beach

By Anne Evans
July 1 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The beaches might seem deserted, but behind the scenes, lifesavers and lifeguards have been hard at work preparing for the next surf season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.