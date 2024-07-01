IRB flotilla assault on One Mile Beach

The beaches might seem deserted, but behind the scenes, lifesavers and lifeguards have been hard at work preparing for the next surf season.
Training sessions are crucial for honing skills in water safety, rescue techniques, and first aid to ensure they're ready to protect beachgoers when the time comes.
This all important training will be on show from this Friday, July 5 until Sunday, June 7 when Cape Hawke Surf Club hosts the three-day 2024 Sharkskin NSW IRB (inflatable rescue boat) Championships.
"Our club is ready to extend a warm welcome to all competitors, officials and supporters for the 2024 Sharkskin NSW IRB Championship," club president, Gary Curtis said.
"We know that our club and One Mile beach are well suited to host the event, with recent success in hosting the 2022 and 2023 NSW Oakberry Acai Country Championships," he said.
"Although we do not have any competitors in this year's event, the club has a long history of IRB competition and several members who are experienced officials.
"Our previous IRB state title hostings include 2019, 1994 and the Country IRB Championships in 1986.
"We have a team of over 40 volunteers well prepared to support the event that showcases the scenic riches of Forster Tuncurry and provides a timely boost to the local economy."
Success on One Mile Beach could encouraged participation in the 2024 Sharkskin Australian and Interstate IRB Championships to be held at Miami Beach, on the Gold Coast, from July 18-22.
The 2024 series has seen four initial rounds starting with the premiership round one at Collaroy SLSC, (May 10-12), round two, Fingal Beach SLSC (May 25-26), round three, North Avoca SLSC (June 8-90) and round four, Ocean Beach SLSC (June 22-23) prior to the State championships at Cape Hawke SLSC.
Forster SLSC president, John Quinn, said the club would enter a team of 10 competitors which would be spearheaded by the Lee family.
Beth and Simon Lee will be joined by children Braydan (19) and Sophia (16), along with fellow club members, Joe Williams, Brad Verdich and Jarrah Verdich (17), Estie Boshoff (16), Katie Tisdell (18) and Sam Wilkinson (16).
The teams will enter the under 23 years, open, over 35 and over 45 divisions.
According to Simon Lee, 2024 has been a breakout year for the Forster club regarding IRB competition due to COVID-19 cancellation of competitions.
"We last competed in 2019 and our successful youth members at that time have left Forster for careers," he said.
"Clubs can lose young members at the end of the nipper program at 13 years, but with the excitement and attraction of IRB racing, our current group youth members have been retained on active duties."
This IRB competition is intended to bring together IRB operators to test and develop their skills and fitness using one of the most important items of surf lifesaving rescue equipment.
The IRB is a high profile and expensive piece of equipment.
With a cost of about $18,000, an IRB is designed specifically for surf life saving and has a lifespan of only five years.
With an additional cost of $5000 for a specially designed two stroke motor that is sealed to prevent salt water effecting components, the IRB is an expensive item in the rescue and surveillance capabilities of surf life saving.
In responding to the need to responsibly and safely operate an IRB within its capabilities, training sessions are vital for familiarising the driver and crew with the gear, refining rescue techniques, and ensuring readiness for emergencies.
By further honing their skills through competition, lifesavers enhance their ability to respond swiftly and effectively under all conditions when lives are at stake.
This proactive training ensures they are well-prepared to handle any situation that may arise during the upcoming beach season.
To become an IRB Driver you must have a minimum age of 16 years to begin training, a minimum of 17 years of age on the date of final assessment, hold and be currently proficient in the SLSA Bronze Medallion, and met the marine licensing requirements in your state.
To begin training for the IRB Crew Certificate you must be at least 15 years of age on the date of final assessment, hold and be proficient in the SLSA award Bronze Medallion.
