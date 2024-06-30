Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

A request to reclassify The Lakes Way

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 1 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After giving the Minns' government plenty of time to settle in, MidCoast Council has decided the time is ripe to get The Lakes Way reclassified.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.