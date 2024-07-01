New era at Forster Tuncurry Medical Centre

Anyone who knows Anne Curtis would be more than aware retirement won't mean slowing down.
Retirement is just a word, and it will give this busy woman more time to spend pursuing her sporting passions - ocean swimming and surf boat rowing - New travel and spending more time with her family.
She also plans to complement her departure from paid professional work volunteering with the Great Lakes Womens Shelter.
After 18 years, today, July 1 Anne relinquished her role of Forster Tuncurry Medical Centre part-owner and practice manager to a new team, Lachlan France and Samantha Godreau.
Anne is justifiably proud of her achievements which have seen the practice grow to not only one of the biggest, but a leading clinic in the Hunter region.
Spanning three sites in Forster and one in Pacific Palms, the practice employs more than 50 doctors, registered and enrolled nurses, and administration staff.
"When I started we had five doctors, now we have 24," Anne said.
The centre is a leading registrar teaching practice, while a clerical training program has assisted Year 12 gap students forge a career in medical administration, many during their university studies.
"We started with one registrar, now we have eight."
An early career with the Department of Education gave Anne her passion for education and the ability to 'think out of the box".
"I am passionate about looking after the local community and contributing to their health care," she said.
"(Asking the questions) what does the community need?"
Being primarily a tourist destination, she recognised the need to remain open to cater for visitor needs and to extend opening hours to ensure working parents could see their GP before or after work.
Anne also introduced a youth drop in centre (which has since closed down), a pap smear clinic, while the surgery remained open throughout COVID-19.
And, when a COVID-19 vaccination became available Macintosh Medical became a dedicated vaccination site.
"We are one of the leading IT practices; we are at the forefront of technology."
During the past 18 years Anne has watched the practice grow far beyond being a traditional doctors' surgery.
She has been GP Synergy Awards practice manager of the year, and in 2011 elected Australian Association of Practice Management vice-president, and was the first practice manager in NSW to become a part-owner.
One of the practice's former gap year students, Lachlan France and his co-manager partner, Samantha are looking forward to their new, challenging role.
"I am sure they will take the practice to new heights," Anne said.
"I have mixed feelings (about retirement), but I am confident with these two."
