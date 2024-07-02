Forster to again host country tennis titles

FORSTER Tennis Club will host the biggest tournament in NSW outside of the metropolitan area from tomorrow (Friday, July 5) to Friday, July 12.
This will be the second year the NSW Country Championships has been held in Forster. The club has another year to run on the agreement with Tennis NSW.
The open events, which will run from July 4 to Monday, July 8 has attracted 180 players.
Around 300 competitors will be involved in the juniors from July 8.
"We'll have players from Tweed Heads to Albury and all parts in between,'' Forster Tennis Club coach., Jamie McDonagh said.
"These championships are open to any players from outside the metropolitan area.''
He said numbers were slightly up from 2023.
"I think competitive play has returned from COVID and players are keen to get back on the court. And, I think people love coming to Forster,'' Jamie said.
"We're just hoping now that we have luck with the weather.''
Open events will be at Forster and Twin Towns at Tuncurry. Tuncurry Sporties, Cundletown and Old Bar will also be used to cope with the number of games.
However, all the finals will be at the Forster centre.
Some players will be chasing universal rankings while there is prizemoney in the open men's and women's events. Jamie said money wasn't what the majority of players were chasing.
"I think winning a Country championship is the main incentive for most of the players. They want to get their name on a perpetual trophy, because this has been going a long time and there are a lot of famous names there,'' Jamie added.
Past winners include some of the greats of Australian tennis - Tony Roche, Mark Edmondson, Jason Stoltenberg, Evonne Goolagong and Jan O'Neill (nee Lehane).
Laia Pasini will carry Forster's hopes in the open women's events. She won the singles and doubles at the Twin Towns Championships played on the June long weekend to show she is in good form going into the championship.
"Laia is back from four years college in Florida and she'll be the number three seed,'' Jamie said.
Now living at Darawank, Laia is coaching at the Forster centre.
"Liam O'Neill and Nathan Monk will be our best chances in the men's opens."
They also had solid tournaments at the Twin Towns titles.
A Women In Tennis night will be held at Cape Hawk Surf Club next Tuesday, where Olympic gold medal winner, beach volleyballer Kerry Pothurst will be the guest speaker.
