Members of Kantabile Chamber Choir have been rehearsing all of this year to bring Broadway to the Manning Valley.
Kantabile Goes to Broadway is the name of Kantabile's mid-year concert, taking place at Manning Regional Art Gallery on Sunday, July 7 from 2pm to 4pm.
As the name suggests, the concert is a program of show tunes from some of the greatest shows to ever hit Broadway.
You'll be hearing songs from Fiddler on the Roof to 42nd Street, Hair to Hamilton, Carousel to Chess, Sweet Charity to Sweeney Todd, and much, much more.
Tickets are $25 and available online at trybooking.com/CSAXA. Ticket includes afternoon tea.
A chamber choir is a small to medium sized choir, from around eight and sometimes up to 40 singers, although usually smaller.
They generally sing a more difficult repertoire than community choirs, with classical and religious music sung in concert.
Kantabile Chamber Choir does have a classical and religious repertoire, but also enjoys singing contemporary choral compositions and popular music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.