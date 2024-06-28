Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway from Coolonglook to Heatherbrae

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on multiple bridges along the Pacific Highway from Coolongolook to Heatherbrae.
Work, which begins on Monday, July 1 will include bridge deck sweeping, cleaning and other general maintenance between Wootton Way at Coolongolook and Masonite Road at Heatherbrae.
The work will be carried out at various locations from 7am to 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays and is expected to be complete in three weeks, weather permitting.
Traffic control, including a single lane closure and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists while the maintenance work is carried out.
Over size over mass vehicles will not be impacted by this work.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.