Councillors agree to rate hike

MidCoast Council has kept its planned ordinary rate increase for the 2024-25 financial year within the approved IPART (Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal) recommendation.
Councillors attending Wednesday's (June 26) monthly meeting unanimously agreed to raise ordinary rates by 5.2 per cent.
IPART sets a rate peg annually for every NSW council which caps the amount by which councils can increase rates. For 2024-25, the core rate pegs range from 4.5- 5 per cent.
Costs for council to operate has increased, deputy mayor Alan Tickle said.
"The 5.2 per cent was passed by IPART after considering such things as the capacity for people to pay, the cost increase on council and how important it is for councils to remain viable," he said.
