Getting the NDIS back on track

The NDIS is hoping to restore the trust between the disability community and government. Picture Shutterstock

In response to recent challenges facing the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), several changes have been submitted to parliament.

These changes, intended to realign the scheme with its original intent, will help ensure that every Australian with a disability has access to the support and resources they need to thrive.

So what will 'getting back on track' entail in the context of the NDIS? As our investigation uncovered, this process is multifaceted and will require a comprehensive strategy to achieve the promised outcomes.

What went wrong?

A vital service, the NDIS was established to empower individuals with disabilities, providing them with the necessary funding and assistance to participate fully in society.

While it has been achieving some of its aims in the 20 years since it was first legislated, the scheme has faced significant obstacles in recent times. This includes administrative inefficiencies, funding discrepancies, lack of flexibility and choice and disparities in service delivery, among other issues.

A recent survey of people with a disability conducted by the Summer Foundation found that while NDIS participants do recognise how the scheme benefits their lives, there is a significant lack of trust in how it is run.

The NDIS amendment bill largely focuses on benefiting participants. Picture Shutterstock

The dominant sentiment is that it has become less focused on the people it is designed to support and that key decisions affecting this community are being made without their involvement or proper consideration.

This has seen accessing and navigating the NDIS become increasingly more difficult and stressful while also heightening fears about funding cuts.

The NDIS Review

Through enhancing communication channels between participants, providers, and policymakers, the NDIS aims to become more reflective of the needs and aspirations of the disability community.

In light of this, a wide scale review of the NDIS was performed prior to the formation and introduction of this bill to parliament.

Before making any recommendations or drafting the amendment bill, the review panel:

Heard from over 10,000 people and organisations

Received over 4,000 submissions

Spent over 2,000 hours listening to the stories, ideas, and feedback of people with disability

Had regular meetings with Commonwealth, state, and territory disability ministers

The Panel also used findings from other reviews and inquiries, including the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.

By taking this in-depth, collaborative approach and demonstrating a genuine interest in the lived experience of participants, the NDIS hopes to restore the trust between the disability community and government.

How the NDIS Amendment Bill will benefit participants

Using the discoveries and information attained through the review, the NDIS amendment bill largely focuses on benefiting participants through the provision of:

A better experience for all Australians with disability, their families and carers.

Clarity for people with disabilities around whether they are eligible for the NDIS or if they are better supported by another system

Better early intervention pathways for people with psychosocial disabilities and children under 9 years old who have developmental delay or disability

A new way of setting budgets which will allow participants greater flexibility and transparency around their funding and how they can use it

A move in the right direction

The NDIS Amendment Bill has been largely well received and while these changes are slated to be introduced in stages over the next five years, if implemented well, should see the NDIS eventually get back on track.

It is not only NDIS participants that are encouraged by this shift. Industry expert Sabrina Kamal of HealSoul, a leading NDIS service provider in Adelaide, also welcomes these changes.

"As passionate disability support workers, our team has always placed people at the heart of what we do. It is fantastic to see these changes and that these NDIS standards align much more closely with our values.

"These changes more accurately reflect the needs of Australians living with disabilities and their carers, giving them greater choice and a more flexible budget. This in turn ensures that the essential support and quality care provided through organisations like ours can be more readily accessed by those in need."

With much work still to be done as rules and legislation to affirm these changes are decided on, restoring the NDIS to its people focused origins will be an ongoing and involved process.