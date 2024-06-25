A brief introduction to horse racing in Australia

This is branded content.
Known as "the sport of kings," horse racing definitely made its mark on Australia and the rest of the world.
Have you ever wondered when and how it started, though? Or maybe you're brand new to horse racing and don't even know how the races work.
If you're keen to start taking part in wagering on the horse races, you've come to the right site!
In this article, we'll endeavour to take you through a brief of everything to do with Horse Racing in Australia and how you can get into placing bets.
As you would imagine, horses were first brought to Australia by the early European settlers. They arrived on the Lady Penrhyn with the first fleet of ships in 1788 and didn't waste any time getting started with horse racing.
By 1790, just two years later, the first horse races commenced. Around 1810, the sport of horse racing officially became a well-established event on the annual calendar.
There are a variety of different horse races in Australia. Each race is designed to test the horse and rider's ability to overcome certain challenges.
So, competitors who wish to take part in the different races require a diverse range of skills. Here is a list of the different types of events that take place each year:
You've probably watched or seen a clip of a class race in a movie or live before, but what you might not know is that there are six different class races on the circuit in Australia.
They go from class one to six. The horses are placed into classes based on the number of races they've won, and this will determine the specific event they will compete in. For instance, a horse that has won two races will be in class 2 and so on.
A flat race is a simple race where the horses race on a flat surface with no hindrances to them while they run. For example, there won't be any obstacles on the course. This race tests the stamina and speed of the horses as well as the rider's ability to control their horse.
Next up, we have the steeplechase race. The steeplechase consists of a course set with obstacles that the horse needs to jump. These obstacles are usually about 1.15m in height.
The maiden race is for those horses that have yet to place at a registered race. This might be in a cross-country race, on the flats, or in any other certified race.
Hurdle races are fairly similar to the steeple chase race. Both race types require the rider and horse to jump over hurdles.
However, the jumps in a hurdle race could vary in size. Usually, the season starts in March and finishes in August for the hurdle jumping.
To give you an idea of how popular horse racing is in Australia, almost one million Australians bet on the races every year, and that's excluding those who just watch for the sake of it. So, with such a big sport, who organises it?
The Australian Racing Board is responsible for ensuring everything for all the main racing events functions well. This includes maintenance of tracks, setting up for races, assessing race entries and determining other important aspects of the races.
One of the most significant races of the season is the Melbourne Cup, but in addition to this race, Australia has over 400 racecourses on which they run over 22,000 races on every year.
To ensure supporters and punters are getting up-to-date tips on races, the horse racing form is usually kitted with everything you need to know about horses, riders, and racecourses. Not to mention that bookmakers will release odds on upcoming races to allow you to do your research.
As you get into the world of horse racing, it'll be in your best interest to learn some of the lingo associated with the races. Here are a few basic words to get you started:
Voilà, you now officially have the basics of horse racing in Australia covered. But trust us, there's still a lot to learn!
We'd suggest that you do your research for any upcoming races, and if you plan to bet, then getting up-to-date tips on the races is the right way to go!
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.
