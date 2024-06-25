Hilder aims for series success

FORSTER'S Kylie Hilder will look to oversee a historic series win for NSW in the third women's State of Origin rugby league game at Townsville tonight, Thursday, June 27.
This is the first year the women's origin has been played as a three game series.
NSW scored a stunning win in the opening game played at Brisbane, however, the Queenslanders hit back when taking out game two on a drenched McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle 11-10.
NSW looked to have a strangle hold on the match but the Maroons hit back in the last 10 minutes before securing the victory by a field goal to Lauren Brown.
Hilder has retained the same game three.
"We came very close to wrapping up the series in game two and the girls are very focused that we get another chance to do that in Townsville," Hilder told the ABC.
Hilder was appointed as NSW coach in 2021, taking over just three months after announcing her retirement as a player.
