Desperate times for Forster Tuncurry Dolphins

FORSTER Tuncurry Dolphins were forced to forfeit last Saturday's Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash against Old Bar at Old Bar due to a lack of players.
The Dolphins have been hit hard by injuries and captain-coach, Blake Polson told the Advocate last week that the club doesn't have an abundance of players.
"We were quite poor at the start of the year and it hasn't really improved,'' he said.
"I think we had three on the bench for one game but since then it's been a struggle.
"We've just been real short on cattle, it's hard to find players, a lot of blokes are getting older or moving out of the area. And injuries are inevitable.''
Forster is due to make the trip to Wauchope on Saturday to meet the always-imposing Thunder.
The Advocate tried unsuccessfully to contact a club official this week in an attempt to get an update on how the side is preparing for Saturday's fixture.
However, a post on the club's Facebook page said rugby in this area is at "the crossroads".
"With no juniors, we require players willing to give an often foreign sport, a go. Usually, once they play, they stick around rugby," the post said.
Despite the problems with personnel, the Dolphins are enjoying a relatively successful season. A win over the Clams last weekend would have seen the Dolphins go to the top of the ladder.
