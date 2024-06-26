Injury worries for the Hawks

INJURIES will determine whether Forster-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne keeps halfback, Harry Reardon as a second half shock weapon for Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Wingham at Wingham.
Reardon was introduced midway in the clash through the second half last Sunday against Taree City and had an immediate impact.
The Hawks were down 16-8 when he joined the fray, however, a Reardon kick resulted in a try to winger, Dean Lewin, while his own successful chip and chase with less than five minutes remaining saw the Hawks hit the lead. Forster eventually won an at times heated clash 22-16.
Payne said he held Reardon back due to the travel factor. He had been home in England for a brief visit.
"Harry didn't fly back from the UK until late Friday night,'' Payne explained.
"He prepared himself right for the game - he had plenty of sleep and rest, but I thought it best to start him off the bench.''
The Hawks have a couple of injury concerns going into Saturday, which is a deferred game from May 12.
Hooker, Will Clifton was assisted off with a leg injury in the second half last Sunday and is in doubt.
Payne will give him every chance to be fit for Saturday, however, if he's out, Byrom Stewart is likely to move to hooker and Reardon will be the seven.
Stewart played five-eighth, hooker and lock at various times last Sunday.
However, Payne said keeping Reardon on the bench was still a possibility.
"When he came on last weekend is the time in other weeks where we've been flat,'' he said.
"Harry provided some spark and energy. I'll talk to the coaching staff this week.''
Harry provided some spark and energy. I'll talk to the coaching staff this week.- Forster-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne
Hard working prop, Bailey Scott is unavailable as is interchange player, Shannon Love, who lives in Melbourne, where he works with the Storm.
"He flies up on a Saturday morning to play with us,'' Payne said.
"But he's just purchased a house and it settles this weekend, so he can't come up.''
Payne conceded the Hawks could be light-on for numbers this week due to injuries.
"But that won't be an excuse on Saturday,'' he assured.
Wingham go into the game on the back of three successive losses to Wauchope, Port Sharks and Old Bar.
The field was a quagmire for the clash against Old Bar, but Wingham officials say it will be in reasonable order this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.