Reclassifying The Lakes Way

Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle is asking his fellow councillors to support a notice of motion which will ask the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison to reclassify part of The Lakes Way.
Cr Tickle would like the section from the Failford Road intersection north to the Pacific Highway near Godfrey Hill, Rainbow Flat reclassified a state road.
The motion will be debated at this week's MidCoast Council monthly ordinary meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26.
Part of the road was formally a state road as the Pacific Highway prior to upgrading, Cr Tickle said.
"The road is a strategic link for the Forster area to Manning Base Hospital, whereas the alternate route of Failford Road has at times been cut during storm events or floods," he said.
Making of ordinary rates for 2024-25 also will be debated during the meeting, along with development applications to subdivide parcels of land at Hawks Nest and Tallwoods into residential lots.
Two Forster residential property owners are asking for permission to demolish existing structures, one will be replaced with a new dwelling and a swimming pool.
A recommendation has been put forward to transfer land in Goldens Road, Forster to the Great Lakes Womens Shelter (GLWS).
Council has leased the land to the GLWS for 20 years at an annual rent of $3200.
