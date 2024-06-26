Ospreys ready to face competition hot shots

SOUTHERN United face the challenge of playing Football Newcastle Zone 2 competition leaders Stockton Sharks at Stockton on Saturday.
The Ospreys had a 3-3 draw with Bolwarra last Wednesday night and then sat the weekend out with the bye.
Stockton downed Southern in the first round encounter and the Sharks boast the best defensive record in the competition. The Sharks have conceded just nine goals.
"On the evidence so far Stockton have more than justified their top of the table position, because it's all very well to be able to score goals but if you don't concede you don't lose,'' Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman reasoned.
"We found their defence very organised and difficult to breakdown and probably that's been a catalyst for us to work more on combination play in and around that final third," he said.
"Arguably we didn't have to produce that to any great degree last year, as the sides that we were playing were defensively a bit more suspect.''
The Ospreys did look to employ a different strategy in defence against Bolwarra and Newman admits that it had mixed success.
"We did try a different make up in our back four and tactically we did a couple of different things, which on the night perhaps left us a little bit exposed,'' he said.
"Certainly we'd be looking to rectify that against Stockton.''
However, all the teams in front of them have played more matches.
Southern United's due to play South Maitland mid-week next weekly in Forster as the club looks to clear the backlog.
At the time of writing the club was negotiating with Merewether Advance to play that deferred game this week.
"Otherwise that fixture and the game against New Lambton Eagles are still to be rescheduled,'' Newman said.
We did try a different make up in our back four and tactically we did a couple of different things, which on the night perhaps left us a little bit exposed.- Jonathon Newman
He expected the Ospreys to be close to full strength on Saturday.
"We're still missing Flynn Parker, who sustained an injury against North United Wolves, and it's been a very slow recovery for him,'' he said.
"Ethan Perry is still coming back to full fitness so he wouldn't be ready to start, but he got through 15 minutes against Bolwarra without any trouble, so that was quite encouraging.
"The availability of certain players particularly in the first grade ranks for the midweek fixtures will have a bit of an impact on how we play, but either way I'm confident now that we've sorted our squad well and that we've got good coverage in all areas.
"Reserve grade was impressive Bolwarra and I'm looking for them to really repeat their win against Stockton on Saturday.
"I'll be looking for very much improved performances from first and third grade.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.