Booral Rural Fire Service invests in new tools

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 25 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 7:00am
A $3600 donation will ensure Booral Rural Fire Service (RFS) will be better equipped to assist the community in the event of bushfires this coming season and into the future.

